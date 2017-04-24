Antigo Receives Fab Lab GrantTuesday,...

Antigo Receives Fab Lab GrantTuesday, April 25ANTIGO, WI (WSAU) --...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Antigo was one of 21 school districts throughout Wisconsin to receive a grant from Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Tuesday. Brian Misfeldt, District Administrator for the Unified School District of Antigo, says adding the fab lab will benefit students of all ages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar 30 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Langlade County was issued at April 29 at 9:35PM CDT

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,668,122

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC