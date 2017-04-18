Antigo JV baseball team downs Medford...

Antigo JV baseball team downs Medford, 9-2

The Antigo Red Robins junior varsity baseball team continued their winning ways on Tuesday, downing the Medford Raiders at home by a final score of 9-2. Eric Langseth led a 13 hit attack for the Robins' offense with a three for four performance, including a double and a run driven in.

