Antigo judge refuses to lower bail fo...

Antigo judge refuses to lower bail for high-speed chase suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: WAOW

ANTIGO (WAOW - A judge Monday refused to lower the bail for a 52-year-old Albany man who led police on a high speed chase after he had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sex sting. The judge continued the $100,000 bail after Gene Schneider's parents offered to put up $15,000 in cash to free him from jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar 30 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,621,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC