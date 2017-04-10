Antigo judge refuses to lower bail for high-speed chase suspect

ANTIGO (WAOW - A judge Monday refused to lower the bail for a 52-year-old Albany man who led police on a high speed chase after he had arranged to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex at an Antigo motel in a police computer sex sting. The judge continued the $100,000 bail after Gene Schneider's parents offered to put up $15,000 in cash to free him from jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.