Antigo Holds First Prom Since Shootin...

Antigo Holds First Prom Since Shooting Incident

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Antigo High School held its first prom since last year's shooting incident on Saturday. 18-year-old Jakob Wagner fired shots at students as they were leaving last year's prom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man charged with kidnapping (Sep '10) Mar '17 Jerry 2
Kayla Berg (Oct '16) Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,851,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC