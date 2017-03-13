Three Red Robin skaters receive all-state nods
The Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association released their all-state team on Wednesday, and the Antigo Red Robins success continues to reflect in postseason honors, as three players were selected to the team, including two on the first team. Senior goaltender Ben Bartletti is a first team selection for the second consecutive year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC