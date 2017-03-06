Red Robins shot down by Medford in regional action

Unable to clamp down on Medford's three-point shooters, and stalled by a failure to come up with loose balls or capitalize on turnovers, the Antigo High School boys basketball team fell to the Raiders Friday in WIAA division 2 regional play, 72-63. Antigo finished its season at 15-8 while Medford climbed to 19-4 overall heading into its home game tonight against 9-14 Hortonville, which defeated Lakeland by 49-42 in overtime.

