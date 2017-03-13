Pee Wees take seventh at state tournament, finish strong
The Antigo Pee Wee hockey team didn't finish as high as they would have liked at last weekend's WAHA 3A state tournament in Amery, but a seventh place finish was tempered with a dominating 12-1 win over Stoughton in the seventh place game. Antigo opened tournament play late Saturday morning, taking on a team they were certainly familiar with in the Lakeland Hawks.
