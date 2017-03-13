More
A 21 year old Antigo male, already facing disorderly conduct charges for disrupting two area church services in November, and counts of criminal damage to property for graffiti at another church, now finds himself in even deeper hot water. According to police and court records, Jacob Rydberg was arrested by Antigo police Tuesday afternoon and on Wednesday was officially charged with a felony count of making a terrorist threat, along with felony bail jumping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC