Area fire departments, including the 13 that make up the Langlade County Fire Chiefs Association, will share over $56,000 in funding provided by the Remington Foundation. The foundation, named in honor of the late businessman and philanthropist Elwyn Al Remington, recently held its annual board of directors meeting, putting checks in the mail this week to a variety of local organizations and causes.

