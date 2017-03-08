His voice cracking, Sheriff Mark Westen thanked supporters moments after being sworn in as the new Langlade County sheriff Wednesday afternoon, calling the response overwhelming. A contingent supervisors, members of law enforcement, representatives of other county departments and Westen's family and friends filled the courtroom for the brief ceremony, cheering and giving the sheriff a standing ovation as Langlade County Circuit Court Judge John Rhode concluded the swearing-in and shock the new sheriff's hand.

