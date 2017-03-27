Mattmiller nails 31st 300 game at Elks

Mattmiller nails 31st 300 game at Elks

Make that 31 career 300 games for Brian Mattmiller. Antigo's bowling ace accomplished the feat during Tuesday night's Elks and Friends league action at North Star Lanes.

