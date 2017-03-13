Many Without Power Due to High WindsWednesday, March 8CENTRAL...
Wisconsin Public Service spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski tells WAOW Newsline 9 that this wind storm has affected residents all across central Wisconsin. "Stevens Point, Waupaca, all the way up through Antigo, Merrill, Rhinelander, Eagle River, to Minocqua, the whole service area.
