Many Without Power Due to High WindsW...

Many Without Power Due to High WindsWednesday, March 8CENTRAL...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: WOZZ-FM Appleton

Wisconsin Public Service spokeswoman Kelly Zagrzebski tells WAOW Newsline 9 that this wind storm has affected residents all across central Wisconsin. "Stevens Point, Waupaca, all the way up through Antigo, Merrill, Rhinelander, Eagle River, to Minocqua, the whole service area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Berg Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 1
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,605,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC