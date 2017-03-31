Five kids found in "squalid" Antigo home with suspected meth lab

A police raid on a suspected meth lab at a rural Antigo home found five children living in "squalid" conditions with one mattress for eight people and a refrigerator empty except for some frozen pizzas, according to a criminal complaint. As the raid unfolded March 21, one of the suspects was found in a bathroom pouring a substance believed to be part of the process of manufacturing meth down a bathtub drain, the document said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.