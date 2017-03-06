End of season, end of an era for Wittenberg-Birnamwood

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls basketball team saw it's season come to a disappointing end on Saturday, dropping a WIAA division 4 sectional final to Central Wisconsin Eight Conference rival Shiocton 61-36. The Lady Chargers had defeated Shiocton twice during the regular season, but lost their shooting touch, hitting just eight of 31 attempts, 25 percent in their third meeting.

