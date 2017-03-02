Antigo School District seeking new su...

Antigo School District seeking new superintendent

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: WAOW

Brian Misfeldt, who has been both a teacher and administrator in the district for 10 years, has resigned to take a similar job in Bloomer, nearer to Chippewa Falls, his hometown, he said Thursday. The move comes as the Antigo School Board proposed moving eighth grade students to high school, moving fourth and fifth graders to the middle school and moving four-year-old kindergarten through third grade students to East, West and North elementary schools.

