Witt-Birn ladies trim Iola, retain share of CW8 lead

Playing in the words of coach Mike Balliett just well enough to win, the Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls basketball team trimmed Iola-Scandinavia, 41-29. Witt-Birn beat the Thunderbirds by 51-27 on Dec. 20. With the victory, the Lady Chargers retained their share of the Central Wisconsin Eight Conference lead by moving to 11-1.

