Will Dixon, Luke Berner sign letters of intent for post prep seasons
Making their own local splash on National Letter of Intent signing day, Red Robin football standouts Will Dixon and Luke Berner each penned their names to their letters of intent on Feb. 1. Dixon will be playing at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. As a member of the Golden Bears, Dixon will be competing with a NCAA division two team in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
