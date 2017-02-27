Slowik sisters help lead Elcho Lady Hornets to regional championship title
A victory that was 34 years in the making took place Monday in Elcho as the No. 2 seeded Lady Hornets downed Three Lakes 63-54 in a WIAA Division 5 girls basketball playoff game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC