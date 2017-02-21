Runaway Mother Appears in Court

The Antigo woman who disappeared with her two children for just over two months in violation of a custody agreement was in court on Monday. Cathy Brown checked her children Dalton and Averie out of school on November 18th of last year, and the three disappeared until January 23rd, violating a court-ordered custody placement with the children's father, who was supposed to care for them on an every-other-weekend basis.

