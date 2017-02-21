Runaway Mother Appears in Court
The Antigo woman who disappeared with her two children for just over two months in violation of a custody agreement was in court on Monday. Cathy Brown checked her children Dalton and Averie out of school on November 18th of last year, and the three disappeared until January 23rd, violating a court-ordered custody placement with the children's father, who was supposed to care for them on an every-other-weekend basis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC