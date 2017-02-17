Robins finish GNC gymnastics, ready for sectionals Thursday

Attending the Great Northern Conference gymnastics meet Saturday in Mosinee, the Lady Robins finished fourth among the large school division. Stevens Point swept the meet with 138.325 total points, Ashland claimed second with 133.150; Marshfield third at 131.700, Antigo fourth on the day with 130.175 points and Wisconsin Rapids fifth with 126.400.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.