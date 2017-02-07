Obits for Feb. 7, 2017
A graveside service will take place in the Lily Cemetery on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. The Bradley Funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. - Barbara Sheldon, 75, St. Louis Park, Minn., formerly of Antigo, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
