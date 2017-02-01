More
Add up the ages of the 200-plus snowmobiles expected for Saturday's classic cruise, and the number may be staggering. The Deerbrook Bridge Runners Snowmobile Club will host the 14th annual vintage and antique snowmobile ride, headquartered at Quinn's Bar in Neva Corners.
Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
