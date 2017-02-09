Matt Young will drop the first ball at 10 a.m. Saturday, kicking off the Cross-Checking Cancer floor hockey tournament fund-raiser at Antigo Middle School. Young, a junior at Antigo High School and a Red Robin hockey player, is battling Hotchkiss Lymphoma and a group of family and friends, with a staggering response from community organizations and businesses, are gathering for the event.

