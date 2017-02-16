The state's School Choice Program, which has provided tuition vouchers to allow parents to send their children to private schools in the Milwaukee and Racine areas for years, is expanding into Antigo. Peace Lutheran School is among 163 private nonsectarian and religious schools and school systems that registered with the Department of Public Instruction by the Jan. 10 deadline to accept students for the next school year.

