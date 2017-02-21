Mattmiller perfect again, rolls 29th career 300 game
Brian Mattmiller did it again on Tuesday night, rolling his 29th career 300 game during the Elks and Friends League at Antigo's North Star Lanes. Matmiller wasted no time in getting the historic game in the books, rolling the perfect score in his first game.
