Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is hearing arguments on whether to stop work on the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline until a legal battle with American Indian tribes is resolved. The Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux argue the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites.
