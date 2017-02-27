Charger girls tame Tigers to capture D4 regional crown

The Wittenberg-Birnamwood girls basketball team took home a division four regional championship on Monday night, as they defeated the Stratford Tigers by a final score of 40-33. Playing before a raucous home crowd in the Wittenberg-Birnamwood high school gym, the Lady Chargers overcame a slow start, in which they trailed by one, 15-14 at the halftime break, as the offense awoke after intermission.

