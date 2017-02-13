Antigo wrestlers bring home first regional team title in 34 years

This has truly been a season in the making for the Red Robin wrestling team as it has seen several great accomplishments this year but nothing will compare to Saturday's WIAA Division 2 Regional tournament. Hosting the event, Antigo finished the day with 229.0 team points, more than enough to position them in first place taking the Regional team title, something that hasn't occured in 34 years.

