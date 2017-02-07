Antigo schools present consolidation plan
Many students in Antigo could be moving to different schools in the future due to a consolidation plan, according to a letter sent out to the Unified School District of Antigo. The school board president said the consolidation will help to "better meet the educational needs of all students and the fiscal needs of the district."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC