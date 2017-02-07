Antigo schools present consolidation ...

Antigo schools present consolidation plan

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: WAOW

Many students in Antigo could be moving to different schools in the future due to a consolidation plan, according to a letter sent out to the Unified School District of Antigo. The school board president said the consolidation will help to "better meet the educational needs of all students and the fiscal needs of the district."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Berg Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 1
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,031 • Total comments across all topics: 278,816,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC