Antigo District Looks to ConsolidateTuesday, February 7ANTIGO, WI...
The Unified School District of Antigo School Board detailed a plan to consolidate their schools in a letter to the district Tuesday. The plan would see 8th grade move to Antigo High School, 4th and 5th grades move to Antigo Middle School, and 4K through 3rd grades organize into the East, West, and North Elementary schools.
