AHS hockey season ends with 4-3 overt...

AHS hockey season ends with 4-3 overtime loss to Bayport

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

Hooked up in fast paced game, the Antigo High School boys hockey team fought back from an early deficit to send Thursday's exciting WIAA regional game with Bayport into overtime but ended up a few glides short as the Pirates captured a 4-3 win. The Robins finished its season at 18-7 overall while Bayport climbed to 16-9 and will now visit Green Bay Notre Dame Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Berg Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 1
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,602 • Total comments across all topics: 278,953,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC