AHS hockey season ends with 4-3 overtime loss to Bayport
Hooked up in fast paced game, the Antigo High School boys hockey team fought back from an early deficit to send Thursday's exciting WIAA regional game with Bayport into overtime but ended up a few glides short as the Pirates captured a 4-3 win. The Robins finished its season at 18-7 overall while Bayport climbed to 16-9 and will now visit Green Bay Notre Dame Tuesday.
