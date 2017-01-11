Unified School District of Antigo votes against Mattoon becoming a district
After months of meetings and nearly three hours of debate, the Unified School District of Antigo Board of Education voted 8-1 against Mattoon Elementary School becoming it's own district. "There's decisions that we all make in life that maybe not everybody agrees with, but in the long run it's what's the best for the majority," said school board president Mike Boldig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC