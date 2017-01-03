Turnovers hurt as Lady Robins fall to Medford
Suffering from turnovers and an inability to take advantage of scoring opportunities, Coach Jim Kondzela's Antigo High School girls basketball team lost at Medford Thursday, 53-33. With defeat, Antigo falls to 2-2 in the Great Northern Conference and 5-6 overall while Medford sits atop the league at 4-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC