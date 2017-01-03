Obits for Jan. 6, 2017
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Stasser-Roller Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of services.
