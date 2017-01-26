Obits for Jan. 27, 2017

The family will greet relatives and friends Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at the Faith Presbyterian Church in Crivitz from 9 to 11 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Lloyd will be put to rest at the town of Wolf River Cemetery at 3 p.m. with military rites. - Virginia Smith, 101, died today, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.