Obits for Jan. 23, 2017

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Holy Family Catholic Church, Phlox. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Bradley Funeral Home and 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Friday at the church.

