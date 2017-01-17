Obits for Jan. 18, 2017
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. The interment and full military honors will take place Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
