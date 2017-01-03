Obit for Jan. 5, 2017
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. The family will meet friends from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC