New details on Langlade Co. turmoil involving ex-HR director
ANTIGO At the time he committed suicide, the former Langlade County human resources director was being investigated for sharing confidential emails with a woman trying to land a jail administrator job, according to police report released Tuesday. The probe looking into misconduct by Raymond James Weitz, launched by former Sheriff Bill Greening, began in early December, about 20 days before Weitz killed himself at a home in Stevens Point, the records reveal.
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
