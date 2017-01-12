More
No wimps are allowed at the first annual Disc Golf Ice Bowl, slated next weekend, Jan. 21 and 22, at the the City of Antigo and Jack Lake Disc golf courses. Disc golf is a fast-growing sport and Langlade County is a hub, with established courses along the city's walking trail system north of Second Avenue and at Veteran's Memorial Park at Jack Lake.
