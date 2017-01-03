More

More

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Antigo Daily Journal

Months of meetings, reams of letters and reports, and hours of citizen comments has boiled down to a single decision by the Antigo school board. On Tuesday, the board will meet in special session for adoption of a resolution to order to deny the creation of a new Mattoon school district pursuant to state statutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Antigo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kayla Berg Oct '16 tangledweb 1
News Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16) May '16 storm warning 2
looking for a good time (May '15) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 2
Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16) May '16 TRUMPGawD2016 1
Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16) Apr '16 Antigo Repent 1
Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15) Feb '15 The KDE 1
See all Antigo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Antigo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Langlade County was issued at January 09 at 10:32PM CST

Antigo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Antigo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
 

Antigo, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,010 • Total comments across all topics: 277,764,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC