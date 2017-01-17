More
This morning, on a day definitely not for wimps, Zachary Brown was busy shoveling out the tees and holes for the inaugural Disc Golf Ice Bowl, taking place Saturday and the city of Antigo and Jack Lake courses. Seven teams-a good turnout for a first -time event-have registered for the charity tournament.
