Fleeing Mother Could Be Away for Longer Wednesday, January 25

A mother from Antigo who was on-the-run with her two children has been found and arrested in South Dakota, and it could be some time before she's brought back to Wisconsin to face her charges. Cathy Brown and her two children, Averie and Dalton, were located in Hill City, South Dakota around 11:40 p.m. Monday by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.

