Dedication ceremony kicks off great night of swimming at aquatic center

Thursday proved to be a history-maker for Antigo's Brett Farmer and Holden Meidl - and a special one for Red Robin graduate Colin Koss. On a night when new starting blocks were dedicated in the memory of his late mother, Michelle Koss, the current UW-Madison student was there to watch his former teammates set three individual records despite the Robins falling as a team.

