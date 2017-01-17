Arndt, Red Robins push Hodags to overtime before losing, 68-61
Unable to hit key free throws and suffering some untimely turnovers, the Antigo High School boys basketball team lost an overtime squeaker to Rhinelander, 68-61. After nearly blanking last season's Great Northern Conference Player of the year Owen White during a nip and tuck first half, and then sending the game into overtime with an almost miraculous final 20 seconds of regulation play, the Robins finally ran out of gas and fell to 3-3 in league play and 7-5 overall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Antigo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kayla Berg
|Oct '16
|tangledweb
|1
|Sen. Johnson campaigning with Speaker Ryan Thur... (May '16)
|May '16
|storm warning
|2
|looking for a good time (May '15)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Repent Repent Repent Antigo (Apr '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|2
|Why do PPL get Mad on Mattoon Topix forums (May '16)
|May '16
|TRUMPGawD2016
|1
|Repent Call On Jesus Christ (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Antigo Repent
|1
|Michelle's Secret Diary may now be viewed on th... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|The KDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Antigo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC