Arndt, Red Robins push Hodags to overtime before losing, 68-61

Unable to hit key free throws and suffering some untimely turnovers, the Antigo High School boys basketball team lost an overtime squeaker to Rhinelander, 68-61. After nearly blanking last season's Great Northern Conference Player of the year Owen White during a nip and tuck first half, and then sending the game into overtime with an almost miraculous final 20 seconds of regulation play, the Robins finally ran out of gas and fell to 3-3 in league play and 7-5 overall.

