Turnovers hurt Lady Robins in loss to Cardinals
Antigo girls basketball coach Jim Kondzela was concise in his recommendation as to how his team could better its overall performance following Monday's non-league loss at Crandon. We need to do a lot better job of taking care of the ball, he said in response to the 55-41 loss.
