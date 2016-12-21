Robins cash in and beat Ledgers by 3-0 Saturday
Although soundly outshot for the second straight game, the Antigo High School boys hockey team took advantage of good opportunities and blanked the Saint Mary's Springs Ledgers Saturday at the Blue Line Ice Center in Fond du Lac. With the win, coach Matt Borneman's skaters moved to 7-2 for the season.
