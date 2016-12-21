Obits for Dec. 28, 2016

Family and friends may call at Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Crivitz, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 from noon until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. The burial will be Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the Lakeside Cemetery in Crandon. - Kenneth Powell, 91, formerly of Goodman, died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 at Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain, Mich.

