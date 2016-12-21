Antigo's Christmas parade arrived on the coldest day of the season Wednesday, but there was a spirited and in many cases very chilly, crowd on hand. The afternoon was filled with chili activity in 55 booths scattered from Lakeside Market through the downtown area, and the Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce had the tough job of selecting the best of the field.

