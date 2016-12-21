Brian Prunty, who guided CoVantage Credit Union from a parochial Antigo business into a state and regional powerhouse, is retiring from his position effective Jan. 3. The CEO will be turning over the leadership of the sprawling business to Charlie Zanayed, who began the transition with his elevation to president on Sept. 1. The credit union is in excellent hands with Charlie and all the other senior leadership, Prunty said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Antigo Daily Journal.